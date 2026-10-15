Seoul to Expand Line 9 Express Trains and Introduce Express Bus Routes in November

Seoul Metropolitan Government has announced plans to increase express train services on Subway Line 9 and introduce four new express bus routes to reduce commuting times and ease congestion across the city.

The changes, announced on October 14, are scheduled to take effect on November 16 and will focus on improving transportation during the busiest morning and evening commuting periods.

Under the new plan, Subway Line 9 will undergo its first major adjustment to the balance between express and local train services since the line opened.

Between 5:40 a.m. and 7 a.m., trains traveling from Gaehwa toward VHS Medical Center will operate at a ratio of two express trains for every local train, replacing the current one-to-one arrangement.

The city will also move the start of its morning peak service from 6:30 a.m. to 5:40 a.m., while the evening peak service period will shift from 4:30 p.m.–7 p.m. to 4 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

The revised schedule is expected to add eight morning train services and reduce waiting times for express passengers.

At Dongjak Station, morning express train intervals toward VHS Medical Center are expected to decrease from six minutes and 20 seconds to six minutes. In the opposite direction, intervals will be reduced from between eight minutes and 40 seconds to 13 minutes to between six minutes and 20 seconds and eight minutes.

The city estimates that peak morning congestion on the busiest express trains could fall from 192.5% to 172.1%, a reduction of 20.4 percentage points.

Officials said the operational changes could provide capacity improvements comparable to introducing four additional train sets, without the estimated 66 billion won cost of purchasing new trains.

In addition to the subway changes, Seoul will introduce four express bus services connecting outer residential districts with major business and transportation hubs.

The new services will follow existing bus routes but stop only at selected stations, allowing passengers traveling longer distances to reach their destinations more quickly.

The four routes are Express 150 from Dobong Depot to City Hall Station, Express 370 from Gangdong Depot to Chungjeongno Station, Express 470 from Sangam Depot to City Hall Station, and Express 605 from Gangseo Depot to Yeongdeungpo Station.

Each route will operate three express departures daily, including one early morning service and two during the morning rush hour.

Route Destination Departure Times Express 150 Dobong Depot → City Hall Station 4:30 a.m., 7 a.m., 7:30 a.m. Express 370 Gangdong Depot → Chungjeongno Station 4:20 a.m., 7 a.m., 7:30 a.m. Express 470 Sangam Depot → City Hall Station 4:10 a.m., 7 a.m., 7:30 a.m. Express 605 Gangseo Depot → Yeongdeungpo Station 4 a.m., 7 a.m., 7:30 a.m.

The express buses will use existing central bus lanes and bypass selected intermediate stops while maintaining the same general routes as regular services.

According to the city, the new system will reduce the number of stops by approximately 45.8% and shorten travel times by an estimated 10%.

Regular bus services will continue operating for passengers traveling shorter distances or using stops not served by the express buses.

Seoul plans to complete preparations during October, including route information and passenger guidance, before launching both transportation improvements on November 16.

The city will monitor passenger demand and operational results during the trial period before considering whether to expand the express bus system to additional routes.