Seoul to Light Up Halloween Night With 2,000-Drone Marvel Show

Seoul’s final Han River Drone Light Show of 2026 will take place on Saturday, October 31, featuring a Marvel-themed performance using a record 2,000 drones above Ttukseom Hangang Park.

The 15-minute show begins at 8:30 p.m. and will feature illuminated images of popular Marvel characters, including Iron Man, alongside scenes inspired by the superhero franchise.

The performance will combine synchronized drone formations with music and a professional sound system provided through a partnership with HARMAN International and JBL Professional.

The Halloween event will also feature several activities before the evening performance, including a special photo zone inspired by the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in December.

The installation will feature a large display inspired by Doctor Doom’s throne and stained-glass imagery.

A social media photo event will run from noon to 7 p.m., with Marvel merchandise available to the first 1,000 eligible participants. A costume parade and interactive event booths are also planned.

Visitors can explore the Seoul Farmers’ Market near exits 2 and 3 of Jayang Station, featuring seasonal agricultural products and regional food specialties. Discount coupons for food delivery through Baedal Minjok will also be available.

The drone show has become one of Seoul’s popular nighttime attractions, drawing approximately 197,000 spectators across seven performances held through October 9 this year.

According to city figures, foreign visitors accounted for approximately 35% of spectators during the five performances held in the first half of 2026.

With large Halloween crowds expected, Seoul will deploy additional safety personnel and increase subway services near the venue. Jayang Station may temporarily close to arriving trains if overcrowding occurs.

Visitors are encouraged to use public transportation and check for schedule updates, as the performance may be postponed or canceled due to rain or strong winds.

Further information is available at www.seouldroneshow.com and on Instagram at @seouldroneshow_official.