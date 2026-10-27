Seoul to Transform Major Road Into 110,000-Square-Meter Urban Park by 2032
Image: Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul News

Seoul to Transform Major Road Into 110,000-Square-Meter Urban Park by 2032

By Haps Staff

Seoul is moving ahead with plans to transform a major roadway in the southwestern part of the city into a 110,000-square-meter linear park featuring green spaces, gardens and cultural facilities.

The project will redevelop a 7.6-kilometer stretch of Gukhoe-daero between Sinwol Interchange and the National Assembly intersection, moving much of the vehicle traffic underground while creating new public spaces above.

The planned park will cover an area approximately three times the size of Gwanghwamun Square and eight times the size of Seoul Plaza.

Features will include a sunken plaza, a large pond, a community center, a garden culture center and expansive lawns. The project will also create a green corridor connecting West Seoul Lake Park with Anyangcheon Stream and the Han River.

Construction will involve a 4.1-kilometer underpass, while another 3.5 kilometers of the existing road will be redesigned.

As part of the next construction phase, the underpass at Hongik Hospital Intersection in Mok-dong will close to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 31.

Traffic will instead be redirected through a seven-lane surface intersection, replacing the existing arrangement of four surface lanes and two underground lanes.

The city expects the changes to increase travel times along Gukhoe-daero by approximately four to five minutes, with average vehicle speeds decreasing by around 3 kilometers per hour.

Drivers traveling between Sinwol Interchange and the National Assembly area are advised to allow additional time or consider alternative routes.

Seoul will introduce temporary traffic lanes, adjusted traffic signals and additional traffic management personnel to reduce congestion during construction.

The revised construction plans also address concerns raised by residents near Mok-dong apartment complexes 4 and 7. The underpass will be built deeper than originally proposed, allowing the future park to connect more evenly with surrounding neighborhoods.

The city aims to open the new underpass in June 2031 and complete the surface park by June 2032.

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Haps Staff
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