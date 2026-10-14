Seoul’s Oraegage Week Celebrates the City’s Long-Established Restaurants

Seoul will celebrate its long-established restaurants and neighborhood food culture with Oraegage Week 2026, running through October 25.

The 12-day event will highlight 15 newly designated restaurants in Gwangjin, Dongdaemun, Seongdong and Jungnang districts, offering visitors opportunities to explore local dining spots through exhibitions, food tours, interactive activities and special promotions.

The city’s Oraegage initiative, launched in 2017, recognizes businesses that have preserved Seoul’s history, traditions and local character. The name combines the Korean words for “old” and “store,” reflecting the hope that these establishments will continue operating for years to come.

With this year’s additions, Seoul now has 150 officially designated Oraegage establishments across the city.

The festival will begin with a pop-up exhibition at Oullim Square in Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) from October 14 to 18.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the exhibition will introduce the 15 newly selected restaurants and offer interactive activities, including quizzes and giveaways.

Visitors who complete designated activities can receive an Oraegage keychain designed to resemble a traditional storefront sign. Quiz sessions will also take place daily from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with reusable shopping bags available as prizes.

A restaurant stamp challenge will run throughout the festival. Participants who visit any two of the 15 newly selected establishments, order food and collect stamps can enter a prize draw for one of three Samsung Smart Monitor M5 devices.

Seoul has also partnered with Kakao and Lotte Chilsung Beverage to offer evening drink promotions at 13 participating restaurants.

Beginning at 5 p.m., Korean residents can obtain coupons through KakaoTalk Reservations, while international visitors can receive the same benefit by presenting their passports at participating locations.

The coupons can be exchanged for a can of Chilsung Cider Zero Yuzu.

Visitors interested in exploring beyond the restaurants can follow five suggested neighborhood walking routes connecting Oraegage establishments with nearby attractions.

Those who visit at least three designated locations along a route and share their experience on social media can enter a prize draw for AirPods 5.

An additional online quiz featuring 10 questions about the newly selected restaurants will offer 50,000 won dining vouchers to 15 participants selected from those scoring at least 90%.

The 15 restaurants featured in this year’s program include well-known establishments such as Daedo Sikdang in Wangsimni, Seongsu Jokbal, Songnim Sikdang, Hyesung Kalguksu and Hongneung Galbijip.

Other participating restaurants specialize in dishes ranging from Korean barbecue and bossam to spicy fish stew, Chinese cuisine, pork cutlets and tteokbokki.

The festival is intended to encourage visitors to explore Seoul’s older neighborhoods and discover restaurants that have become part of their communities over the years.

Full participation details, restaurant information and event schedules are available through KakaoTalk Reservations and the official Oraegage Instagram account, @seoul_oraegage.