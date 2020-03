Seoul’s popular Yeon Deung Hoe Lotus Lantern Festival scheduled for April has been pushed back until May.

Held each year at Bongeunsa Temple and Jogyesa Temple and temples around Seoul, the Buddhist festival lights the skies with thousands of lanterns and a parade which is one of the main highlights of the year.

The original schedule was to be for three days from April 24 to 26, however, it will now be a two-day event from May 23-24.