Seven Beach Earthing Challenge Begins its First Event in Haeundae Today

By Haps Staff

Taking place at the Haeundae Beach at 5 p.m. this evening, the ‘Walking Barefoot Good City Busan’ initiative, along with the unveiling of the ‘Seven Beach Earthing Challenge’ will get underway.

Organized in collaboration with Busan Ilbo, Busan City Council, and co-hosted by the Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, this event has garnered widespread support from entities like BNK Financial Holding Company, Banyan Tree Busan, and local businesses such as Songwol Towel.

The essence of ‘earthing’, a practice of connecting with the earth’s surface through the soles of our feet, has gained traction through its endorsement on various media platforms and social networks, showcasing its potential health benefits.

The festivities will include a pre-ceremony busking show, the declaration of Busan as a ‘Walking Barefoot Good City’, special lectures on correct walking techniques, and warm-up stretching sessions.

The highlight of the day will be the inaugural ‘Seven Beach Earthing Challenge’ at Haeundae Beach, followed by subsequent challenges at Gwangalli Beach, Dadaepo Beach, and Songjeong Beach in the coming year.

Participants will embark on a journey across seven designated spots along the beach. Completion of the challenge will be commemorated with certification medals and other memorabilia.

Groups will be divided to navigate the beachfront, with each group embarking on a walk while accompanied by hosts. The route spans approximately three kilometers, offering participants an hour-long exploration of the scenic coastline.

For the convenience of participants, shoe bags, towels, and badges will be distributed on-site on a first-come, first-served basis.

Haeundae Beach, known for its shallow waters and gentle tides, provides the perfect setting for this unique experience, attracting an overwhelming response from citizens.

