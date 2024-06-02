Seven Beach Earthing Challenge Comes to Gwangalli Beach in June

The second installment of Busan’s Seven Beach Earthing Challenge will take place at Gwangalli Beach in June.

This event follows the enthusiastic reception of the inaugural barefoot walking event held at Haeundae Beach last month.

The Busan Barefoot Walking Good City Movement Headquarters (Barefoot Busan) has scheduled the Gwangalli Beach event for 6 p.m. on June 16, the third Sunday of the month. This initiative involves walking barefoot across seven beaches in Busan.

Previously, on April 21, Barefoot Busan hosted the “Busan Proclamation Ceremony as a City for Walking Barefoot” at Haeundae Beach, which marked the first event of the Seven Beach Earthing Challenge. The Haeundae section saw overwhelming interest, with applications pouring in from across the country. Due to high demand, the initial limit of 2,000 pre-registered participants was expanded by about 200 on-site registrations.

Anticipating even greater interest, the Gwangalli Beach event has increased its participant capacity to 4,000. This expansion aims to accommodate the growing popularity of barefoot walking in Busan, a city renowned for its seven beaches. To manage the large turnout, additional on-site registrations will not be accepted to avoid congestion.

Participants will embark on a 2km round trip along Gwangalli Beach, starting from the outdoor stage in front of Millakhoe Town. The route extends 1km towards Samik Beach Town Apartments and then returns to the starting point from the SUP zone entrance.

Registration for the event is available on the Seven Beach Earthing Challenge website (earthing.busan.com).

Previous participants from the Haeundae event must reapply as existing subscribers, while new participants must register as new subscribers. On-site registrants from the Haeundae event also need to reapply online.

The Seven Beach Earthing Challenge aims to have participants walk barefoot across all seven beaches in Busan.

The event will cover four locations this year, with the remaining three scheduled for next year.