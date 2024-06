4,000 people participated in the “Seven Beach Earthing Challenge” barefoot walking event held at Gwangalli Beach on the afternoon of the 16th.

The event began with a pre-show performance, followed by course guidance and warm-up stretching, and then a 2 km barefoot walk along the sandy shore of Gwangalli Beach.

Barefoot walking events will also be held at Dadaepo in September and at Songjeong in November.