Seven Beach Earthing Challenge Returns to Gwangalli Beach This Sunday

The Seven Beach Earthing Challenge is set to return to Gwangalli Beach on June 16 at 6 p.m.

The event, expected to draw over 4,000 participants, aims to provide a unique experience that connects individuals with nature through the practice of earthing, which involves walking barefoot to ground oneself with the earth’s natural electrons.

This event is part of a larger initiative that spans seven major beaches in Busan: Haeundae, Gwangalli, Dadaepo, Songjeong, Songdo, Ilgwang, and Imrang. The challenge promotes the physical and mental health benefits of walking barefoot and deepening the connection between the city and its natural surroundings.

The Gwangalli Beach event will kick off with a busking show, followed by a guided earthing course introduction and warm-up stretching session. Participants will then embark on a 2 km walk, starting from the outdoor stage at Gwangan Beach Park, heading toward Namcheon Samik Beach Apartment, and returning to the park. The event will conclude with a prize drawing.

Interested individuals can register for the event online at the official Seven Beach Earthing Challenge website (earthing.busan.com). Participation is free, and all attendees will receive complimentary shoe bags, bottled water, and badges as souvenirs.

The Seven Beach Earthing Challenge will continue with events at Dadaepo Beach in September and Songjeong Beach in November. The initiative aims to cover all seven designated beaches by 2025, promoting the benefits of earthing and fostering a deeper connection between participants and Busan’s beautiful coastal environment.