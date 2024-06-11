Better Living

Seven Beach Earthing Challenge Returns to Gwangalli Beach This Sunday

By Haps Staff

The Seven Beach Earthing Challenge is set to return to Gwangalli Beach on June 16 at 6 p.m.

The event, expected to draw over 4,000 participants, aims to provide a unique experience that connects individuals with nature through the practice of earthing, which involves walking barefoot to ground oneself with the earth’s natural electrons.

This event is part of a larger initiative that spans seven major beaches in Busan: Haeundae, Gwangalli, Dadaepo, Songjeong, Songdo, Ilgwang, and Imrang. The challenge promotes the physical and mental health benefits of walking barefoot and deepening the connection between the city and its natural surroundings.

The Gwangalli Beach event will kick off with a busking show, followed by a guided earthing course introduction and warm-up stretching session. Participants will then embark on a 2 km walk, starting from the outdoor stage at Gwangan Beach Park, heading toward Namcheon Samik Beach Apartment, and returning to the park. The event will conclude with a prize drawing.

Interested individuals can register for the event online at the official Seven Beach Earthing Challenge website (earthing.busan.com). Participation is free, and all attendees will receive complimentary shoe bags, bottled water, and badges as souvenirs.

The Seven Beach Earthing Challenge will continue with events at Dadaepo Beach in September and Songjeong Beach in November. The initiative aims to cover all seven designated beaches by 2025, promoting the benefits of earthing and fostering a deeper connection between participants and Busan’s beautiful coastal environment.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Seven Beach Earthing Challenge Comes to Gwangalli Beach in June

Busan Expands Support for Foreign Residents with Expanded Global Brokerage Network

Busan Citizens Park to Allow Shade Tents, Opens New Outdoor Library

Busan Launches ‘2024 First-Half Marine Leisure Sports Program

ECOVACS ROBOTICS Teams Up with New Brand Ambassador, South Korean Superstar Jun Ji-hyun

Exploring Busan’s Charms With The YOLO Galmaetgil Walking Event

The Latest

Busan Attracts Major Corporate Incentive Tours With Strategic Marketing

International Tea and Craft Fair Runs This Weekend at BEXCO

Korea Destinations: Wear a Hanbok and Stroll Along the Stone Wall Road of Namsa Yedamchon

SG Wannabe Concert

Gyeongnam Province and Hanwha H&R Partner for Global Marine Tourism Complex

Local Students at ISB Launch BearLingo, a Free English Learning Program for Young Learners in Busan

Busan
clear sky
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
57 %
1kmh
0 %
Wed
26 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 