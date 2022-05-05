Seven Best Spring Indoor Plants for Beginners

As spring kicks into full gear, enjoying plants in your home not only provides comfort but also helps with air quality.

But growing plants is not easy. Some grow plants very well, while others may wither due to neglect, lack of sunlight, or lack of water.

The Landscape Architecture Department of Seoul Grand Park offers suggestions for flowers that are good to grow in spring.

Hyacinth

In spring, flower stalks grow and beautiful flowers bloom making hyacinth an excellent house companion.

It can be planted in pots, but hydroponic cultivation is also possible by immersing it in a bottle filled with water so that the lower part of the roots touches it.

Cut and grow the flower stalks when the flowers wither, cut them off when the leaves are withered, and store the bulbs.

The fragrant flowering plant will be a great addition to any room.

Stuckyi

Stuckyi is known as great houseplants as they don’t require a lot of maintenance and are famous for being indoor air purification plants.

The stuckyi has a plump and elongated shape that is suitable for plant beginners.

This is because it grows well in the dark and is easy to grow because it does not require frequent watering.

Brunfelsia Jasmine

If you like scent, Brunfelsia Jasmine, also known as a bi-color Jasmine, is a plant that goes well with spring. It is also fun to grow white and purple flowers which add color to any room

It grows better in moderately shaded places, and it’s better to avoid direct sunlight.

It is a plant that has a lot of flowers, so the more fertile it is in the soil, the better. It can be grown a little dry, and with a lot of water, the leaves become lush, whereas the flowers become dry.

Lavender

Native to the Mediterranean coast, lavender is said to have the effect of relieving stress.

It is recommended to grow outdoors on a balcony in the sun, and it is weak in hot and humid environments and you should cover it when it rains.

If it is grown indoors, it needs constant ventilation. It grows well in spring and autumn, and its best bloom is from mid-May to June. Some varieties bloom year-round.

Allamanda

Allamanda is a semi-vine shrub with colorful yellow flowers, and is popular for ornamental purposes, and is also called “the golden trumpet’.

It usually blooms from June to late autumn and repeats each season.

It is vulnerable to the cold, so it is suitable for growing indoors. The plant likes sunlight, so it is better to grow it in a bright place, and it grows well in direct sunlight.

Gardenia

Gardenia is suitable for growing on a balcony and is a relatively easy-to-maintain plant.

The plant is characterized by a beautiful scent and is not resistant to outside wind, so it is good for growing indoors or on a veranda.

Watering once a week is appropriate if you growing it in a pot and if the soil in the pot dries, the buds may turn yellow.

In late spring, it is good to pay attention to watering so that the soil does not dry out. If you prune after August, it is difficult to form buds, so it is good to be careful.

In spring, fertilizing once every two weeks will help the flowers to bloom.

Geraniums

Geraniums feature a variety of colorful flowers. The flower viewing period is relatively long, so it is used in a variety of ways, including in gardens, verandas, and wall decorations.

It is native to South Africa and is also known as a mosquito repellent plant.

It is resistant to drying and grows well even if you forget to water it, but if it gets too dry, the leaves can turn yellow.

When watering, it’s best to keep the leaves out of the water and the more sunlight, the healthier and better the leaves grow.