Seven Busan Bridges to Light Up in Yellow Tonight to Promote Good Luck and Happiness

Seven of Busan’s major bridges will light up yellow tonight to wish good luck and happiness as the end of 2020 approaches.

Coined the “Seven Bridges Luck Lighting Ceremony”, it’s being held in cooperation with the Busan Facilities Corporation and the Happy Insight organizing committee to help promote happiness as citizens struggle to overcome the “Corona blues”.

Yellow is being used as the symbol of a candle which signifies happiness and good luck.

Gwangan Bridge will be lit in yellow from 7 p.m. to midnight, while Busan Port Bridge, Namhang Bridge, Eulsukdo Bridge, Signal Bridge, Geoga Bridge, and Gaedok Bridge will also participate.

The event will be filmed and streamed worldwide in real-time with English commentary.

The lighting ceremony will also be broadcast at the 2020 Happiness Insight convention which is taking place for two days at the Westin Chosun hotel under the theme “Recovery from disconnection”.

The city is hoping that this will be a yearly event in which sister cities join.