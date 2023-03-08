Seven Excellent Apartments Who Practice Carbon-Neutral Living in Busan

The city of Busan has selected 7 “Green Apartments in 2022” to induce carbon-neutral life practices.

The ‘Green Apartment Certification System’ has been implemented since 2011 for multi-unit dwellings with more than 150 households to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the non-industrial sector.

Compared to the previous year, electricity, water supply, gas reduction rate, recyclables separate collection rate, food waste reduction rate, the participation rate in the car no-day system, the participation rate in the carbon point system, GHG diagnosis/consulting participation rate, and quantitative indicators such as participation rate in low-carbon villages, GHG reduction efforts/activities including qualitative indicators, are evaluated.

For the selection of green apartments, the city promoted evaluation through 16 autonomous districts and counties and evaluation committees for 1,111 apartments with more than 150 households.

This year’s best apartments include Jugong Apartment (Yeongdo-gu), Yeongdo Byucksan Beach Town (Yeongdo-gu), Anak-dong Ttranchae 1 Complex (Dongnae-gu), Guseo Seongyeong 1st and 2nd Apartment Complex (Geumjeong-gu), Mora Jugong 1 Complex (Sasang-gu), and Daewoo 2nd Apartment (Haeundae).

If selected as a green apartment, a total of 12 million won, including certificates and plaques at the Earth Day event, as well as 4 million won for the best, 2 million won for each excellence, and 1 million won for each encouragement, will be awarded for carbon neutral living practice business expenses.

This project cost can be used for direct greenhouse gas reduction projects such as replacing LED lighting in apartments and planting trees.

From this year, the city plans to provide additional support for the free installation of mini solar power in the green apartment security office in collaboration with the Future Energy Industry Department.

Greenhouse gas reduction through the green apartment certification system recorded a total of 34,100 tons last year alone. Through this system, citizen-led activities in the apartment unit were activated, and positive results were achieved, such as spreading the carbon-neutral life practice movement and promoting community harmony through voluntary participation.