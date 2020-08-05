Dine & Drink

Seven Restaurants Warned For Not Having Staff Wear Masks in Busan

Haps Staff

Seven restaurants were warned for not having its workers wear masks in a recent inspection by the city.

The city will re-check the restaurants within seven days and if violations are spotted again, fines up of 3 million won or less, and a closing order may be implemented in accordance with the Infectious Disease Control Act.

146 restaurants in Haeundae and Gwangalli Beach, and Seomyeon Youth Street, where tourists are crowded, were inspected on the 6th.

Mandatory masks for workers at restaurants, coffee shops, and bakeries came into effect on the 13th of July in Busan.

Facilities subject to mandatory mask-wearing are 42,010 general restaurants, 9,901 coffee shops, and 160 bakeries, totaling 53,071 in Busan.

The city of Busan will do spot checks, checking to see whether the operator and worker’s masks are worn at all times, providing hand sanitizer in the workplace, periodic ventilation and disinfection and cleaning before and after-sales and compliance with the prevention of infectious diseases such as the prohibition of workers with fever or respiratory symptoms.

The measures were put in place in industries where there is a high risk of splashing due to conversations and to ease customer concerns.

The ordinance is in effect until August 31.

