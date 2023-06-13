Korea Destinations: Seven Water Play Areas to Open From the 1st of July in Jinju

In an effort to create a child-friendly city, Jinju City is set to open water play facilities in early July, providing enjoyable park services for children during the summer season.

Each year, the city operates a water park within local parks to allow residents to enjoy water play conveniently near their homes, receiving positive feedback from the community.

This year, four water parks and four floor fountains will be available free of charge from July to August.

Citizens can access detailed information about reservations and usage through the integrated reservation system on the city’s website for Mulchoul Park, Geumhoji Waterside Theme Park, and Doraesami Park.

Additionally, the Jinyangho Park website provides reservation services for the Children’s Water Playground.

The four-floor fountains located at Mulchoul Park, Pyeonggeo Green Area, Chojang District 1 Neighborhood Park 2, and Namgaram Park will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, considering their capacity.

Every Tuesday, the facilities will be closed for inspection and cleaning purposes to maintain a pleasant environment for visitors.