Image: Jinju City
Seven Water Play Areas to Open From the 1st of July in Jinju

Haps Staff

Water play-type facilities will be operated free of charge until the 28th of August in Jinju.

The city announced that it will operate a water park in the park to realize a ‘friendly city for raising children by allowing citizens who go to other local water parks or water parks to enjoy water play near their homes every summer.

In order to establish a pleasant and safe water play culture, they focus on health and safety, such as limiting the number of people according to the size of the facility, correct wearing of masks and distancing inside and outside the facility, regular water quality management, and deployment of safety personnel.

For information on how to use the water playgrounds by park, you can check the city website’s integrated reservation system (Mulchoul Park, Kumho Waterfront Theme Park) and the Jinyangho Park website reservation (Children’s Water Playground) for more information. 

Four other floor fountains at Mulchoul Park, Pyeonggeo Greenland, Chojang District 1 Neighborhood 2 Park, and Namgaram Park are operated on a first-come, first-served basis and are operated within the capacity of the number of people.

