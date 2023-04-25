Several Large Supermarkets Likely to Shut Their Doors in the Coming Months

Several large supermarkets in the Busan area are planning to close due to a business crisis and as a survival strategy for liquidating assets.

All of these hypermarket sites with a large floating population and convenient transportation may be changed into different commercial facilities or residential commercial facilities due to their prime locations.

According to the Kookje newspaper, the Homeplus Yeonsan store will be closed around May or June as Daewon Plus Construction acquired it for 120 billion won.

Located between Yeonsan Station and Gyodae Station on Busan Metro Line 1, this place is close to apartment complexes such as Yeonsan E Apartment and Busan The Sharp Park City along with the nearby hot springs. It is classified as an optimal location as commercial facilities are also concentrated in the vicinity so a residential-commercial complex development is being promoted.

The Homeplus Haeundae store in Marine City is also scheduled to close in July and August.

This site is also close to Dongbaek Station on Busan Metro Line 2, as well as apartments representing Marine City, such as Doosan We’ve the Zenith, Haeundae I-Park, and Daewoo Marina. It is also expected that high-rise residential and commercial buildings will be built here.

The Munhyeon branch of E-Mart is also in the process of being sold.

The E-Mart Munhyeon branch is located near the Busan International Finance Center (BIFC) and is a 5-minute walk from the International Finance Center Station on Busan Metro Line 2.

There is also a large-scale redevelopment demand in the neighborhood. Previously, Lotte Mart’s Geumjeong branch and Homeplus Gaya branch were also sold to construction companies and real estate developers, respectively.

As such, the worsening profitability of hypermarkets in Busan is leading to a real estate development boom.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy’s ‘Distributor Sales Trends’ data, the sales of large marts have been on the decline for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.

Homeplus announced that it would apply the ‘sale and leaseback’ method to its three stores in Gaya, Yeonsan, and Haeundae.

After the store is sold, the real estate developer will re-enter the building once the development is complete. This is because it can solve both employee hiring and asset securitization following the sale.

In the midst of this, there was an incident where the Lotte Department Store Dongrae branch site was put up for sale at 500 billion won and then disappeared.

The sale was even described as ‘optimal for residential-commercial complex’.

The Lotte Department Store Dongrae branch site, which is connected to Myeongryun Station on Busan Metro Line 1, is said to be of interest to construction companies as there are many residential complexes right next to it.

Regarding this, an official from Lotte Department Store said, “As a result of checking with the land owner and a real estate agent, it was identified as a false sale. There is no plan to close the Dongnae store at all.”

Mega Mart in Namcheon-dong is also likely to close its doors by next summer as the City Gas company has sold the land, including the City Gas Office Building, the Outback Steakhouse, and the former VIPS location.