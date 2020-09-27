Shake Shack Introduces New Gochujang Inspired Menu Items in Korea

Shake Shack is introducing some new menu items with a Korean-inspired theme for a limited time beginning tomorrow.

Culinary director of Shake Shack Mark Rosati developed the new menu items after his latest trip to the country.

The new items include the “Gochujang Chicken Shack”, a sweet and spicy flavored chicken sandwich with gochujang glaze and sesame seeds accompanied by Kimchi-slaw and mayonnaise.

For burgers, the “Gochujang Shack” is described as a combination of Emmental cheese on top of an Angus patty and topped with pickle, Kimchi-slaw, and gochujang mayonnaise.

Lastly, the sets include “gochujang fries”, topped with bacon, chives, gochujang mayonnaise, and red pepper flakes.

You can try the new tastes from September 29th through October 31 at Shake Shack locations in Korea.