Nine classic Shakespeare films will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through September 18.

Event Information

Period: September 6 – September 18, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Shakespeare in Love

Romeo + Juliet

Hamlet

Otello

King Lear

West Side Story

Macbeth

Henry V

Movie Times