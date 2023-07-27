Events

Shell Gathering Event For Children

By Haps Staff

Busan’s Suyeong-gu District will hold a shell gathering event for children at Gwangalli Beach at 1 pm on the 30th.

Participants can only collect shells with their hands and feet without the assistance of tools. They can then bring the collected shells home.

Children’s age restrictions were not announced.

Event Information

Date & Time: July 30, 2023, 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Venue: Gwangalli Beach — In front of the meeting square

No registration required.

Cost: Free

Event Rules:

Participants have to gather seashells with their bare hands. They cannot use collecting tools or buckets to store seashells. A net to keep seashells will be given to participants on-site.

Elementary school children or those aged under can join the event.

Preschoolers should be accompanied by a guardian.

It is recommended to wear aqua shoes or socks for safety.

Only children can join the event.

Participants can only collect shells with their hands and feet without the assistance of tools.

They can then bring the collected shells home.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

32 Caught in Year-Long Jeonse Fraud Cases Crackdown

Overseas Korean Youth Participate in ‘Overseas Korean Children’s Homeland Culture Experience’ Training

Busan Teams Up With Paris Baguette Again to Release its Latest “Boogi Cake”

Korea Destinations: 2023 Gangju Lotus Culture Festival Takes Place This Weekend

부산시, 신상 부기 케이크 ‘부기가 해볼게!’ 출시

19th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival Ticket Reservations Begin

Busan
overcast clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
89 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Thu
26 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 