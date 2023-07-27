Busan’s Suyeong-gu District will hold a shell gathering event for children at Gwangalli Beach at 1 pm on the 30th.

Participants can only collect shells with their hands and feet without the assistance of tools. They can then bring the collected shells home.

Event Information

Date & Time: July 30, 2023, 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Venue: Gwangalli Beach — In front of the meeting square

No registration required.

Cost: Free

Event Rules:

Participants have to gather seashells with their bare hands. They cannot use collecting tools or buckets to store seashells. A net to keep seashells will be given to participants on-site.

Elementary school children or those aged under can join the event.

Preschoolers should be accompanied by a guardian.

It is recommended to wear aqua shoes or socks for safety.

Only children can join the event.

