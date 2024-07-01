Shinpyeong Janglim Gym Opens

Shinpyeong Janglim Gym, located at Hasinbeonyeong-ro 119 in Saha-gu opened yesterday as the facility aims to improve the working and living conditions for both industrial complex workers and local residents by providing expanded recreational amenities.

The gym is part of the Seobusan Smart Valley initiative, situated within the Shinpyeong-Janglim industrial complex. It was established to serve both the workers of the industrial complex and the citizens of Busan, offering a variety of fitness and recreational programs.

The first floor of the gym features a swimming pool with four lanes, a children’s pool, shower rooms, fitting rooms, and locker rooms. The second floor includes a fitness room and a multipurpose sports space.

The gym offers a variety of programs, including swimming, children’s swimming, aquarobics, and health-related activities, and will be operated by the city sports club for three years. The recruitment of program participants was completed on June 20.

The gym is open to all but remains closed on Sundays and public holidays. Detailed information can be found on the Sinpyeong Janglim Gymnasium website.