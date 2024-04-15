Image: Shinsegae Department Store
Shopping, Home & Living

Shinsegae Centum City Revamps Living Specialty Store to Meet Spring Demand

By Haps Staff

Shinsegae Department Store’s Centum City branch is catering to newlyweds during spring due to the increasing demand for home appliances.

It unveiled 25 new brands, comprising 15 home appliances and 10 furniture options, across the 7th and 8th floors.

The highlight of the renovation is the 8th floor, which now houses the world’s top three luxury bed brands, for the first time in Busan.

Swedish bed brand ‘Hastens’, renowned as the ‘Rolls-Royce of mattresses’, joins high-end labels ‘Duxiana’ from Sweden and ‘Hypnos’ from the UK in this exclusive space.

Catering to the preferences of the 2030 generation, popular furniture brands like ‘Movement Lab’ and ‘Villa Records’ have also made their debut, offering contemporary living solutions.

The 7th floor boasts revamped sections featuring 15 home appliance brands, including industry leaders like Xiaomi’s ‘Roborock’ and ‘Dreamy’. Additionally, DJI, the global drone market leader, inaugurated its 10th nationwide store offering free expert training and drone flight experiences.

For home cafe enthusiasts, premium kitchen appliance brand ‘Breville’ presents professional-grade coffee machines alongside coffee-tasting services.

Lastly, Cuckoo, has embraced a Hanok-inspired concept in its store layout while providing diverse pet products, including rice cookers at a 20% discount.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

