Shinsegae Centum Ups its Luxury Kid’s Brand Offerings

In line with the prevailing ‘VIB (Very Important Baby)’ trend, where no expense is spared for children, the children’s specialty center at Shinsegae Department Store’s Centum City branch is undergoing a remarkable transformation.

Shinsegae Department Store’s Centum City branch unveiled plans for the inauguration of a luxury children’s brand on the 6th floor’s specialty center which opened yesterday.

Among the names set to grace its offerings are Moncler Enfant, a distinguished luxury children’s clothing brand, the renowned French baby brand ‘Atelier Shoe’, and the exclusive girls’ clothing select shop ‘Aconte’.

This move follows the recent makeover of the children’s sports brand into a sprawling mega shop earlier this month, positioning itself to become a prime shopping destination for parents of the MZ generation seeking premium children’s clothing options.

In response to the sustained trend of ‘gold kids’ and ‘VIB’ culture, where parents liberally open their wallets for the well-being of their one or two children, the demand for gifts catering to children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews has remained steadfast.

Reflecting this trend, sales within the children’s genre at the Centum City branch surged by a notable 21% last year.

With the addition of this new luxury brand, Shinsegae Department Store’s Centum City now boasts a comprehensive array of children’s clothing stores representing all four major luxury brands.

There are only two department stores nationwide offering the complete suite of the so-called ‘four major luxury brands of children’s clothing’, including Moncler Enfant, Burberry Children’s, Baby Dior, and Fendi Kids: Shinsegae Department Store’s Centum City Branch and Gangnam Branch.

Further enhancing its offerings, the children’s specialty center recently introduced the Nike Kids and New Balance Kids Mega Shop last weeek.

The Nike Kids section has expanded its store area to approximately 30 pyeong, while the New Balance Kids Mega Shop has doubled in size following its renovation.