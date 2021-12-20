Lifestyle

Shinsegae Group Announces Large Scale Residential-Hotel Complex in Centum City

Shinsegae Group has announced plans to build a super high-rise residential complex with a hotel in Centum City.

It’s planned to be built on the existing outdoor parking lot across from Shinsegae Mall which is known as Centum Site C.

A master plan is expected to be completed next year by an American company.

The complex is expected to house a hotel, residences, offices, sales offices, and convenience facilities.

Construction is expected to start in 2023 and be completed by 2027.

Observers note that the building could be as high as an 80-story skyscraper, though Shinesegae Group will decide once the master plan is completed.

Critics say the building may not be built as Shinsegae has had two failed projects on the land before.

In 2017, a complex cultural space was promoted, and also in 2019, an urban airport terminal was also promoted but both plans were ultimately scrapped due to the lack of business feasibility.

Shinsegae has applied every year to the Haeundae-gu office to use the land as a parking lot since 2010 to renew the land use approval.

