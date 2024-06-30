Image: Shinsegae Simon
Shinsegae Simon Busan Premium Outlet to Undergo Major Expansion

By Haps Staff

Shinsegae Simon Busan Premium Outlet is set to undergo a significant renovation, expanding its size by over 50%.

The project aims to transform the outlet into a premier shopping destination, which will feature high-end brands and enhanced spatial design to boost its appeal.

The expanded Busan Premium Outlet will officially open in September. This marks the first major overhaul since its debut in August 2013, when it became Busan’s first premium outlet and the first among metropolitan cities in South Korea.

The renovation will increase the outlet’s operational area to 51,480㎡, approximately 54% larger than the existing 33,100㎡. The expanded size will be comparable to Shinsegae Simon’s flagship outlets in Yeoju and Paju. The number of brands will also grow from 170 to around 270, on par with metropolitan area outlets.

The new section will include the largest Nike Factory Store in the non-metropolitan area, spanning 1,750㎡.

Additionally, 11 renowned food and beverage (F&B) brands from Seoul and other metropolitan areas will make their debut in Busan. The existing space will be revamped to include the nation’s largest golf center, covering 5,290㎡.

New specialty halls will cater to six genres, including children’s living, shoes, miscellaneous goods, and jewelry.

The global design firm ARCADIS, known for its work on the Dubai Burj Khalifa, led the renewal project. The redesign emphasizes premium space with more than 50% of common areas dedicated to green spaces and rest areas, enhancing the outdoor outlet experience.

Inspired by European tourist attractions, the specialized spaces aim to provide customers with a relaxing and enjoyable shopping experience. Shinsegae Simon anticipates that the outlet’s unique exterior will establish it as a local landmark.

Currently, the Busan Premium Outlet attracts approximately 4.5 million visitors annually with its distinctive Tuscany-inspired architecture.

Located in Jangan-eup, Gijang-gun, it offers easy access via the Busan Ring Expressway and Donghae Expressway.

