Image: Shinsegae Simon
LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Shinsegae Simon Holding “European Christmas Trip” Event

Haps Staff

Shinsegae Simon is holding a ‘European Christmas Trip’ event at Busan Gijang-gun Premium Outlet until the 15th of next month.

The European Christmas Trip, which has been in its third year this year, is Shinsegae Simon’s signature theme event for the year-end season. Thanks to the exotic scenery and Christmas production every year, it is popular as a spot for customers to take a holiday selfie.

If you visit the Premium Outlets during the event, you can feel the luxurious and classic European Christmas atmosphere.

At the central square of the outlet, red, green, and gold decorations symbolizing Christmas and a large Christmas tree decorated with splendor will be displayed.

In addition, large signage and various illumination lights are installed around the outlet adding to the holiday atmosphere.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
42 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 