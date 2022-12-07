Shinsegae Simon Holding “European Christmas Trip” Event

Shinsegae Simon is holding a ‘European Christmas Trip’ event at Busan Gijang-gun Premium Outlet until the 15th of next month.

The European Christmas Trip, which has been in its third year this year, is Shinsegae Simon’s signature theme event for the year-end season. Thanks to the exotic scenery and Christmas production every year, it is popular as a spot for customers to take a holiday selfie.

If you visit the Premium Outlets during the event, you can feel the luxurious and classic European Christmas atmosphere.

At the central square of the outlet, red, green, and gold decorations symbolizing Christmas and a large Christmas tree decorated with splendor will be displayed.

In addition, large signage and various illumination lights are installed around the outlet adding to the holiday atmosphere.