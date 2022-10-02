Image: Shinsegae Simon Premium Outlet
Shinsegae Simon Premium Outlet Gets Decked Out For Halloween This Month

Shinsegae Simon Premium Outlet has been transformed into a Halloween character theme park full of fun for the month of October.

Shinsegae Simon announced that until the 30th of this month, the ‘Halloween Character Universe’ will be held at Busan Premium Outlets.

‘Halloween Character Universe’ is a seasonal event that people of all ages can enjoy together with the theme of Halloween in October when the demand for outdoor activities increases.

A large sculpture and a photo zone have been created to transform the entire outlet into a theme park-like atmosphere.

In particular, at Busan Premium Outlets, a realistic Halloween festival space is created with the character ‘The Coo’.

You can meet a variety of ‘The Coo’, created with motifs such as Halloween ghosts, pirate ships, and Jack-o-lanterns that appear in the animation. A 7-meter-sized ghost ‘Theku’ air balloon installed in the central fountain plaza is one of the highlights.

An authentic Halloween photo zone decorated with ghosts and bats is created around the Spanish Steps and the carousel is also one of the main attractions.

During this period, customers who visit Shinsegae Simon Busan Premium Outlet will receive a Halloween and two character balloons.

Character balloons are provided to customers who purchase on the day, and Halloween edition balloons are provided to customers with children on a first-come, first-served basis.

