Shinsegae to Open Local Products Store in Busan

A store for high-quality products made by local SMEs will open at the Centum City branch of the Shinsegae Department Store.

The city of Busan will sign a business agreement with Shinsegae to operate the store named Dongbaeksanghoe.

According to the agreement, Shinsegae will provide the Dongbaek Sanghoe space in the Centum City branch, and the city of Busan will oversee the operation.

Dongbaeksanghoe opened on the first floor of the Eurasia Platform at Busan Station in November 2020.

However, it closed in June due to a reorganization of the Eurasia Platform space.

 

