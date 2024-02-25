Image: Shinsegae Department Store
Shinsegae’s Hyper Ground Celebrates its First Anniversary

By Haps Staff

Shinsegae Department Store Centum City branch’s Hyper Ground, which is geared towards the MZ generation ages 20-39, is celebrating after a successful first anniversary.

Since its February 2023 launch, the space has attracted a surge of younger customers, boosting overall sales and demonstrating its success in capturing the MZ demographic.

In 2023, 200,000 new customers identified as MZ generation flocked to the store, a 149% increase compared to pre-Hyper Ground figures. This growth wasn’t limited to Busan, with the customer base outside the city rising by 51%, showcasing the space’s regional appeal.

But Hyper Ground is more than just a shopping destination. The “Hyper Stage” regularly hosts pop-up events catering to the MZ generation’s penchant for the latest trends, while the newly opened “Hyper Space” immerses visitors in a futuristic experience with Milky Way lighting and captivating mirror zones.

With new brand launches like Rolow, a bag brand, and No Manual, known for its unique designs, the stores offer appeal to the younger generation looking for new trends in fashion.

Additionally, a Nice Ghost Club pop-up store offering witty designs is now open through March 7th.

To celebrate its first anniversary, Hyper Ground is hosting the “Happy Birthday Hyper” event through March 3rd, offering discounts and giveaways.

Haps Staff
