Shinsudo Gateway in Sacheon City Gears Up to Welcome New Year’s Tourists

Sacheon City’s Shinsudo Island has undergone a major facelift winning praise from visitors for its picturesque transformation.

The Masan Regional Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Office initiated the Shinsu Port renovation project as part of the ‘New Port Maintenance Project’ in 2019. The comprehensive upgrade, completed in December last year, encompasses port infrastructure, plazas, and landscaping.

One of the highlights is the revival of the once unsightly cliff below Shinsoo Church, now transformed into a distinctive and secure mural showcasing local seafood like octopus and clams, unique to Shinsu.

Enhancing the convenience for residents and visitors, the harbor and plaza around Doseon dock now feature clean and walkable sidewalk blocks. Additionally, a small park equipped with benches, pergolas, and sea-facing exercise equipment has been installed for relaxation.

A new landmark, an 11-meter-tall three-story ocean observatory with night lighting is also set to be installed early this year.

Sacheon City was selected in August of last year as the new capital city for the ‘Island Development Specialization Project,’ securing 5 billion won in project expenses. The city’s business plan, developed through local resident participation and capacity building, outlines four projects to be executed over the next nine years.

Situated within Hallyeohaesang National Park, Shinsudo boasts a total area of 1.13㎢, featuring a 12km sea view trail, coastal roads, rias-style sea cliffs, Mongdol Beach, and the Chuseom Resort.

Recognized as one of the ‘Top 10 Luxury Islands in Korea’ in 2010 and earning accolades in subsequent years, Shinsudo continues to be celebrated for its breathtaking natural beauty.