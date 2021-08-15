Dine & Drink

French Fries Disappear From McDonald’s and Kyochon Chicken in Korea

Haps Staff

Global shortages of key ingredients at fast food restaurants have caused problems around the nation.

McDonald’s Korea has not been able to access potatoes which means that there are currently no french fries being included in set menus across the country.

The company said that the supply of materials is suffering due to a surge in global shipping volume.

They have been substituting either Chicken Mcnuggets or cheese sticks since late last week at most locations around the country.

Kyochon Chicken has also been having supply issues with their french fries and has taken them off the menu for now. They also get their frozen french fries imported from the United States.

Lotteria also suffered from no access to french fries earlier this summer.

McDonald’s announced that the shortage may be in effect until August 29th and could last longer if logistics problems persist.

Haps Staff
