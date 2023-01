The Show Me The Money series will hold its 11th concert at KBS Busan Hall on February 4th at 6 p.m.

The 2 1/2 hour concert features 1T1BOI x Groovy Room, Roh Yoonha, Don Malik, Blase, Xinsayne, Lee Young-ji, Khan, QM, and Huh.

Tickets are 121,000 won and can be found on YES24.