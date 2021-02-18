Dine & Drink

Shrimp Overtakes Fish as Leading Online Seafood Seller

Haps Staff

A resurgence in purchases online has propelled shrimp as the top seller among seafood lover’s top choices.

According to statistics released by Market Kurly, sales of seafood including shrimp, oysters, abalone, and mussels exceeded fish for the first time since the beginning of the new year.

Sales of seafood increased by 173% and took a 31% market share, 4% more than fish. Fish sales, including mackerel, flatfish, salmon, and corvina also rose 91%.

Individually, shrimp sales rose 206% and salmon was the most purchased by volume.

Sales of lobster also increased by 268% as products can now be delivered fresh or frozen from Canada.

New products recently launched include shellfish, Pacific oysters, and caviar.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

