Shuttle Announces “No Fee November” Promotion in Busan

Shuttle has announced its new promotion “No Fee November”, with no delivery fees in all zones in Busan.

Get free delivery from your favorite restaurants on Shuttle with no fees in Haeundae, Gwangalli, and Seomyeon from October 28th – November 30th. Order away, no limits, no fees, and enjoy unlimited free delivery all month.

Shuttle CEO Jason Boutte said, “we’re really excited to offer our customers in Busan this special discount as we expand delivery services in the area.” Shuttle recently launched service in the Seomyeon area in September.

In July, Shuttle also launched self-pickup services, enabling customers to order in advance, skip the line, and retrieve their own orders. Self pickups have become a popular option during the pandemic as customers look to minimize contact and avoid public spaces.

Shuttle will be offering a pickup rebate in November giving customers ₩1,500 back on all in-store pickups.

The Shuttle app is available for iOS and Android and can be downloaded from your app store.

Details:

Busan Only (all zones – Haeundae, Gwangalli, Seomyeon)

Save ₩3,900 on delivery fees with each order of ₩15,000

Offer valid Oct 28 – November 30

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.