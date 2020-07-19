Shuttle Begins New Pickup Service

Dine & Drink

Shuttle has announced the launch of their new self-pickup service which will allow customers to place on-demand pickup orders from restaurants they can retrieve themselves.

Customers will be able to order ahead, pay online, and skip the queue and wait at restaurants.

The service is designed for customers that live close to restaurants, pass by restaurants during their commute, want to avoid waiting for lines at popular restaurants, have transportation and don’t require delivery services, and don’t want to pay delivery fees

Customers can easily browse restaurants available for in-store pickups through their new Self Pickup feed.

Search results are populated by distance from your selected location and since customers are retrieving orders themselves, there are zero pickup fees.

Staying in the Gwangan/Namcheon/Haeundae area? Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first delivery order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.

