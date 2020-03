Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.

Recent additions to the service are Hello India Al-Waha, Haeseong Makchang, Dodam Bread, Imshil Cheese Pizza, Ma Wang Bibimbap, Dongbugag, Mijo Tonkatsu, and The Hundredth House.

Shuttle Delivery remains committed to ensuring safety during the coronavirus pandemic by observing the following:

1. All payments will be prepaid online to avoid hand to hand contact with credit cards & cash (Korean & foreign card, KakaoPay, PayPal, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum).

2. Drivers will be wearing face masks.