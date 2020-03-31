Dine & Drink

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Haps Staff

Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.

Recent additions to the service are Hello India Al-Waha, Haeseong Makchang, Dodam Bread, Imshil Cheese Pizza, Ma Wang Bibimbap, Dongbugag, Mijo Tonkatsu, and The Hundredth House.

Shuttle Delivery remains committed to ensuring safety during the coronavirus pandemic by observing the following:

1. All payments will be prepaid online to avoid hand to hand contact with credit cards & cash (Korean & foreign card, KakaoPay, PayPal, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum).

2. Drivers will be wearing face masks.

3. Drivers will wash hands as frequently as possible.

Shuttle is currently servicing these areas in Busan: Gwangalli, Millak-dong, Namcheon-dong, Haeundae, Jangsan, Centum City, and Marine City.

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.

blank
Travel

