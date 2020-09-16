Shuttle Expands Delivery Service Into Seomyeon

Shuttle has announced that it will begin delivery service in the greater Seomeyon Station area.
Seomyeon becomes the third area for delivery in the city after Haeundae and Gwangalli.
The delivery area includes the following neighborhoods:
초읍동 Choeup-dong
부암동 Buam-dong
당감동 Danggam-dong
개금동 Gaegeum-dong
가야동 Gaya-dong
전포동 Jeonpo-dong
연지동 Yeonji-dong
양정동 Yangjeong-dong
범천동 Beomcheon-dong
부전동 Bujeon-dong
They are also providing service to the Dongeui University Gaya Campus as well as Busan Women’s University.
