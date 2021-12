Join Gorilla Brewing Company, HQ Bar, and LA Bar&Grill as they co-host the 2021 Gwangan Beach Santa Pub Run this weekend.

The event is taking place this Saturday, December 11th, with teams meeting between 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. and starting the run at 5:00 p.m. sharp.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Busan Children’s Home Volunteering group, which is dedicated to helping out at local children’s homes in and around Busan.

For more details, you can check out the Facebook event post.