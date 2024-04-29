Sign Up For the 2024 Diamond Bridge Walking Festival

The city of Busan will open the upper deck of Gwangan Bridge for a walking event on the upper deck of the Gwangan Bridge from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 19th.

The 4.9 km walking event will start from BEXCO and end at the Pukyong National University.

Vehicle traffic will be restricted on the upper deck for this event.

Various programs such as busking, a traditional game experience, a poongmoolnuri parade, and a food truck zone will be set up on the upper deck of Gwangan Bridge during the walking event.

Event Information

Date & Time: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 7:45-13:00

Walking Route: BEXCO → Gwangandaegyo Bridge(Diamond Bridge) → Pukyong National University

Online Registration

Participation Fee: 20,000 won

Hosted by: Kookje Newspaper