Sign Up For The International Day of Yoga at Busan Citizen’s Park June 21st

Haps Staff

To help celebrate the 6th International Day of Yoga, a yoga event for all will be held at Busan Citizen’s Park on June 21st.

This year’s event is hosted by WellMi Wellness Solutions, a locally-run company specializing in corporate wellness programs and community wellness events.

Everyone is welcome to join the free classes which will be conducted in English.

Participants will undergo a temperature check at sign in and must adhere to COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

Organizers also ask that participants bring a yoga mat, a bottle of water, a towel, snacks and/or picnic food, and sunscreen.

Event Information

Date: Sunday, 21st June 2020

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Location: Heritage Theater, Busan Citizen’s Park

Program

Vinyasa Flow
Acro Jam
Yin Yoga / Slow Flow
Gratitude Meditation
Live Music
Networking & Potluck Picnic

For more information and registration

Cost: Free

Classes in English

 

Image: Wellmi Wellness Solutions

 

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Sign Up For The International Day of Yoga at Busan Citizen's Park June 21st

