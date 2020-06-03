Sign Up For The International Day of Yoga at Busan Citizen’s Park June 21st

To help celebrate the 6th International Day of Yoga, a yoga event for all will be held at Busan Citizen’s Park on June 21st.
This year’s event is hosted by WellMi Wellness Solutions, a locally-run company specializing in corporate wellness programs and community wellness events.
Everyone is welcome to join the free classes which will be conducted in English.
Participants will undergo a temperature check at sign in and must adhere to COVID-19 social distancing regulations.
Organizers also ask that participants bring a yoga mat, a bottle of water, a towel, snacks and/or picnic food, and sunscreen.
Event Information
Date: Sunday, 21st June 2020
Time: 10 am – 4 pm
Location: Heritage Theater, Busan Citizen’s Park
Program
Vinyasa Flow
Acro Jam
Yin Yoga / Slow Flow
Gratitude Meditation
Live Music
Networking & Potluck Picnic
For more information and registration
Cost: Free
Classes in English