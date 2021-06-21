Business SpotlightLifestyle

Sign Up Now for the 2021 Busan International Wellness Conference

hapsadmin

The Busan International Wellness Conference 2021 is a three-day wellness seminar, networking opportunity, and nature experience right in the heart of Busan.

Taking place as a hybrid event from July 23-25 both online and at the Nurimaru APEC House Hybrid Conference Room, this year’s program has grown to include some of the top leaders in the wellness community as well as a third day which features a morning to early afternoon wellness tour of Busan.

Under this year’s theme ‘K-Wellness’: Starts in Busan, Connects the World this year’s festivities have grown to include events such as the Let’s BIWC Day, a Keynote speech, a K-Wellness Seminar, a Mini Wellness Class, Networking, a Talk Concert, and a B-MICE Wellness Tour.

Over 300 participants are expected to attend this year’s conference which will include overseas and domestic businesses and tourism stakeholders in the wellness industry as well as those individuals interested in wellness.

Day 1 of the event will feature a short online introduction to the course while Day 2 invites participants to a half-day of lectures and seminars beginning at 1 in the afternoon.

Day 3 lets participants choose one of three tours along the B-MICE Wellness tour which includes a Healing Forest Tour, an Ocean Leisure Tour of Gwangalli Beach​, or a Visual Storytelling Tour of Old Downtown at Huinnyeoul-gil in Yeong-do.

You can pre-register for the event here which costs 20,000 won.

Event Information

Dates: July 23-25, 2021

Location: Nurimaru APEC House Hybrid Conference Room, Online

Price: ₩20,000 (2 day pass)

How to register: www.biwc.kr

Image: BIWC 2021

hapsadmin

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Sign Up Now for the 2021 Busan International Wellness Conference

ISB Donates Five Million Won to Support Low-Income Cancer Patients From Their Annual “ISB 24 – Step By Step” Charity Event

Eat Like a Local: An Awesome Combination of Kalguksu and Kimchi

Taejongsa Temple Hydrangea Festival Canceled But Visitors Are Allowed

Special Screenings on the 71st Anniversary of the 6.25 Korean War Being Held at the BCC

Asia’s Largest Coffee Exhibition to Open its Doors in Paris From May 19 to May 21, 2022

Busan
clear sky
23 ° C
23 °
22.1 °
64 %
4.1kmh
0 %
Mon
22 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 