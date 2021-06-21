Sign Up Now for the 2021 Busan International Wellness Conference

The Busan International Wellness Conference 2021 is a three-day wellness seminar, networking opportunity, and nature experience right in the heart of Busan.

Taking place as a hybrid event from July 23-25 both online and at the Nurimaru APEC House Hybrid Conference Room, this year’s program has grown to include some of the top leaders in the wellness community as well as a third day which features a morning to early afternoon wellness tour of Busan.

Under this year’s theme ‘K-Wellness’: Starts in Busan, Connects the World this year’s festivities have grown to include events such as the Let’s BIWC Day, a Keynote speech, a K-Wellness Seminar, a Mini Wellness Class, Networking, a Talk Concert, and a B-MICE Wellness Tour.

Over 300 participants are expected to attend this year’s conference which will include overseas and domestic businesses and tourism stakeholders in the wellness industry as well as those individuals interested in wellness.

Day 1 of the event will feature a short online introduction to the course while Day 2 invites participants to a half-day of lectures and seminars beginning at 1 in the afternoon.

Day 3 lets participants choose one of three tours along the B-MICE Wellness tour which includes a Healing Forest Tour, an Ocean Leisure Tour of Gwangalli Beach​, or a Visual Storytelling Tour of Old Downtown at Huinnyeoul-gil in Yeong-do.

You can pre-register for the event here which costs 20,000 won.

Event Information

Dates: July 23-25, 2021

Location: Nurimaru APEC House Hybrid Conference Room, Online

Price: ₩20,000 (2 day pass)

How to register: www.biwc.kr