Sign Up Now for the Busan International Wellness Conference

The Busan International Wellness Conference 2020 is a two-day wellness seminar, networking opportunity and nature experience right in the heart of Busan.

Day 1 of the event will feature talks and special presentations from international wellness professionals from 10am to 5pm, lunch and refreshments included.

Day 2 invites participants for a half-day nature therapy experience in the forested areas of Geumgang Park, including nature meditation and gentle hiking/networking.

​

Registration for both days is just ₩20,000 payable by cash on arrival.

Event Information

Dates: Aug 22-23, 2020

Location: Golden Tulip Haeundae Hotel & Suites

Address: 322 Haeundaehaebyeon-ro, Jung-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Price: ₩20,000 (2 day pass)

How to register: www.biwc.kr