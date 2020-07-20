Image: Busan International Wellness Conference
Sign Up Now for the Busan International Wellness Conference

Haps Staff

The Busan International Wellness Conference 2020 is a two-day wellness seminar, networking opportunity and nature experience right in the heart of Busan.

Day 1 of the event will feature talks and special presentations from international wellness professionals from 10am to 5pm, lunch and refreshments included.

Day 2 invites participants for a half-day nature therapy experience in the forested areas of Geumgang Park, including nature meditation and gentle hiking/networking.

Registration for both days is just ₩20,000 payable by cash on arrival.

Dates: Aug 22-23, 2020

Location: Golden Tulip Haeundae Hotel & Suites

Address: 322 Haeundaehaebyeon-ro, Jung-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Price: ₩20,000 (2 day pass)

How to register: www.biwc.kr

Openings: Gino’s Pizza Brings a Taste of New York to Haeundae Beach

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A welcome addition to the Haeundae dining scene, Gino's New York Pizza has opened its doors at the Pale de Cz.
Read more

Shuttle Begins New Pickup Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced the launch of their new self-pickup service which will allow customers to place on-demand pickup orders from restaurants they can retrieve themselves.
Read more

City of Busan Advocates Safe Dining For Prevention of Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is set to improve the eating culture around the city and create a dining environment that citizens can safely use.
Read more

Busan Bites: Three of the Best Places to Get Jjajangmyeon in the City

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Here are three great places around the city if you're looking to try a bowl yourself.
Read more

