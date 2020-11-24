Sign Up Now to Join ECCK Busan Retro Christmas Party

ECCK Busan is pleased to invite you to the sparkly ‘ECCK Busan Retro Christmas Party’ scheduled for December 4, 2020 at the 5th-floor ballroom at the newly opened Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae.

To fully enjoy the festive mood, this year’s party will be held under a retro theme.

This year’s festivities will include unlimited champagne, wine, and whiskey alongside a proper Christmas dinner in one of the most popular hotels in Haeundae. In addition, a special retro Christmas jazz concert will be held for this occasion, and of course, many lucky draw gifts to spread the Christmas vibes

Don’t miss an excellent opportunity for you to promote your company and maximize brand awareness to prominent partners in Korea.

Event Information

ECCK Busan Year-End Party

Date: Friday, December 4, 2020

Time: 19:00 – 21:30 (Registration starts from 18:30)

Venue: Ballroom (5F), Grand Josun Hotel Haeundae

Admission fee: Member – 130,000 KRW, Non-Member – 160,000 KRW

*Payment at the door

*For walk-ins, an additional 10,000 KRW will be charged.

To register and for more information, click here.