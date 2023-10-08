Sign Up Now to Join the “2023 Global Citizen’s Networking Party” With BeFM

BeFM radio is hosting the “2023 Global Citizen’s Networking Party” at Nurimaru in Haeundae on October 21st.

The decision to host the 2030 Busan World Expo is just around the corner and BeFM is supporting the effort by gathering together to garner final support. Come and experience Busan, the international city created by citizens from around the world!

It’s the very place where G20 world leaders gathered for meetings. Join there to enjoy complimentary refreshments and exchange with fellow global citizens!

Please come and enjoy!

Click here to join.

Date: 2023 October 21st, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Nurimaru APEC House, 2nd floor

Dress code: Business Casual