Image: BeFM
Lifestyle

Sign Up Now to Join the “2023 Global Citizen’s Networking Party” With BeFM

By Haps Staff

BeFM radio is hosting the “2023 Global Citizen’s Networking Party” at Nurimaru in Haeundae on October 21st.

The decision to host the 2030 Busan World Expo is just around the corner and BeFM is supporting the effort by gathering together to garner final support. Come and experience Busan, the international city created by citizens from around the world!

It’s the very place where G20 world leaders gathered for meetings. Join there to enjoy complimentary refreshments and exchange with fellow global citizens!

Please come and enjoy!

Click here to join.

Date: 2023 October 21st, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Nurimaru APEC House, 2nd floor

Dress code: Business Casual

14:30 – 15:00

Registration

15:00 – 15:20

Opening

15:20 – 15:40

2023 My Life My English Winners’ Speech Session

15:40 – 16:50

Networking Activities

16:50 – 17:00

Wrap-up

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For October

BeFM Looking for New Talent

ISB Hosting EducationUSA University Fair October 12th

Sign Up to Join The “2023 My Life My English Speech Festival and Networking Event”

Busan City Mayor Joins 40 Year Anniversary Celebrations of the International School of Busan

Celebrate Chuseok with a Spectacular Display of Magic at the Busan International Magic Festival

The Latest

Busan Celebrates 577th Hangul Day

What’s On in Busan: October 9 – October 15

BIFF In Photos: Actor’s House With Han Hyo-joo

Warning Issued Over Wild Boars Roaming the City

What’s On at BIFF — The Week Ahead

Korea Destinations: Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival Begins

Busan
broken clouds
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
82 %
0.5kmh
75 %
Sun
18 °
Mon
21 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 