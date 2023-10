BeFM is hosting the “2023 My Life My English Speech Festival and Networking Event” at Nurimaru in Haeundae on Saturday, October 21 at 3 p.m.

The event, which is conducted in English, will begin with welcoming remarks followed by a short speech contest in which contestants vie for the main prize.

A networking event will follow, which will allow you to mingle and meet new people from all walks of life in a relaxed atmosphere.

To join, you can fill out the information on the link.