Sign Up to Join the 3rd Liquid Arts 72 Hour Film Festival

The 2021 Liquid Arts Network 72 Hour Film Festival is now taking submissions from both teams and individuals who’d like to participate in this annual signature event.

In particular, amateur, first-time, documentary, silent, and every filmmaker(s) in-between, including veteran and beginning writers, actors, editors, producers, and fashion artists are encouraged to sign up.

Films produced during the event could even be included in a special, out-of-competition section of the 39th Busan International Short Film Festival next year.

Last year’s winner, director Tim Paugh’s film “The Captain,” was also selected for the 2021 Busan International Short Film Festival.

Start your registration by clicking on the event and complete it on November 19th by coming to the bar to pay your team fee of 10 bucks (all money to prizes) and pick up your super-secret prompts that you must include in the film.

Instructions:

● Sign up form

● Send at least one team member to Ovantgarde on May 13th ay 7 pm to complete registration. You will receive your prompts at this time.

● Fee: 10.000 KRW per team (All money will go towards prizes).

IN THE NEXT 72 HOURS: MAKE YOUR FILM!

Screening on Sunday, May 16th at 7 pm.

● All teams must bring their finished films by 6:00 p.m.

● Screening will begin at 7 pm.

● Three judges will cast votes for Best Film, Best Actor/Actress, Best Cinematography, etc.

● Prizes will be decided and announced within 30 minutes after the screening.