Sign Up to Join the Liquid Arts 72 Hour Film Festival

The 2020 Liquid Arts Network 72 Hour Film Festival is now taking submissions from both teams and individuals who’d like to participate in this annual signature event.

In particular, amateur, first time, documentary, silent, and every filmmaker(s) in-between, including veteran and beginning writers, actors, editors, producers, and fashion artists are encouraged to sign up. Anyone who wants to meet other creative folks or contribute to a team can join, too. 2020 is coming to a close and it’s not too late to be part of something fun, creative, and meaningful.

Films produced during the event could even be included in a special, out-of-competition section of the 38th Busan International Short Film Festival in April 2021.

Leslie Williams, director of “Message from KiKi,” from the 2019 event, had her film selected for the 2020 Busan International Short Film Festival. She summed up her experience:

“Participating in the 72-hour film festival was just the thing I needed to break the monotony of everyday happenings. I don’t often make the time for creative expression, so committing to this festival project was the perfect way to set aside that much needed creative time. This was my first film project, and I have to say, I feel very proud of the film we made. It turned out a lot better than I had expected. Of course, it helps when your teammate is also your filmmaker boyfriend! It was just the two of us this time. It was nice to work on something creative together.”

Filmmaker Tim Paugh participated in the 2019 Liquid Arts Film Festival as well. His team’s film, “The Captain,” which he directed, was also selected for the 2020 Busan International Short Film Festival. He offers lots of splendid advice:

“So making a film in 72 hours is a major challenge. It really forces you to use your instincts, particularly when it comes to using time efficiently. I ended up directing, shooting, and editing the film so I was primarily concerned with preparing the actors and making sure the technical aspects of the film worked so I kind of broke down the script into sections that usually corresponded with different shots. I tried to keep things simple with the lighting and camerawork while also having enough variety in the visuals so that it kept things interesting.”

“The best way to make a 72 hour film work is to work with a team of people that you trust and that you can rely upon. Because there’s so little time I think things work best if you think of it like a relay race. It starts with the writer, who passes the baton to the producer, who helps set things up for the director and actors to do their thing. And then the editor has to bring it all home.”

Start your registration by clicking on the event and complete it on November 19th by coming to the bar to pay your team fee of 10 bucks (all money to prizes) and pick up your super-secret prompts that you must include in the film.

Instructions:

● Sign up form

● Send at least one team member to HQ Gwangan on Nov.19th 7 pm to complete registration. You will receive your multiple prompts at this time that you must include in the film!

● Fee: 10.000 KRW per team (all money will go towards prizes).

IN THE NEXT 72 HOURS: MAKE YOUR FILM!

Screening on Sunday, November 22nd (7 pm).

● All teams must bring their finished films by 6:30 pm.

● Screening will begin at 7 pm.

● Three judges will cast votes for Best Film, Best Actor/Actress, Best Cinematography, etc.

● Prizes will be decided and announced within 30 minutes after the screening.