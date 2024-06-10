Image: Signiel Busan
Eat Like a Local: Enjoy a Unique Summer Menu With an Italian and French Chef Collaboration

To welcome the summer season, Signiel Busan is offering a unique dining experience at its buffet restaurant, “The View,” featuring a special menu crafted by renowned foreign chefs.

Through June 30th, guests can enjoy a culinary collaboration between Lotte Hotels & Resorts’ Italian Executive Chef Sebastiano Giangregorio and Chef Frédéric Eyrier, the head chef at “Pierre Gagnaire Seoul” at Lotte Hotel Seoul.

This exclusive promotion allows diners to savor a diverse range of dishes, including appetizers, entrees, and desserts, all tailored to individual tastes.

Chef Sebastiano’s appetizer, “Cold Tomato Gazpacho,” is a refreshing cold soup made with tomatoes, paprika, cucumbers, garlic, onions, bread, and spices. His offerings also include seasonal ingredient-topped pizza and pasta featuring basil, zucchini, shrimp, and scallop cream.

Chef Frédéric’s creations include “Lobster Pesto,” made with lobster tail and basil, “Crab Suzette,” featuring orange sauce and raw crab on a thin pancake, and “Île Flottante,” a dessert with meringue floating on French custard.

This collaboration promises a delightful blend of Italian and French cuisine, providing a memorable dining experience for guests this summer.

blank
