Image: Signiel Busan
Lifestyle

SIGNIEL Offering a “Cine de SIGNIEL” Package

By Haps Staff

SIGNIEL Busan unveiled its latest offering, the ‘Cine de SIGNIEL’ package, designed to provide a cozy and entertaining indoor experience during the chilly winter season.

The package features a delightful one-night stay in a room equipped with LG Electronics’ CineBeam, allowing guests to enjoy movies in the privacy of their own space.

Alongside the accommodation, the package includes a full-course dinner for two, served directly in the room, featuring a delectable cheese plate and a bottle of wine. Additionally, guests can indulge in a relaxing sauna experience for two.

Utilizing a beam projector and online video service (OTT), guests can immerse themselves in a cinematic experience without leaving their room. The curated full-course dinner comprises a burrata cheese salad, button mushroom soup, tenderloin steak, and an apricot vanilla mousse cake.

Reservations for the ‘Cine de SIGNIEL’ package are open through their official website until February 29th of the upcoming year, providing an ideal opportunity to transform a winter night into a warm and entertaining retreat.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

