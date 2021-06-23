Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Launches Wadiz Crowdfunding Campaign for Korean Word Game

With continued at-home lockdowns and increasing social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19, people are hungry for fun, safe activities they can do with small groups of friends.

In acceptance of this challenge, Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur and investor Ryan Kulp developed Yangmal Game — a fast-paced board game for Korean language lovers.

The game will be available for pre-order on Wadiz, Korea’s largest crowdfunding platform, and will last until July 16.

Ryan is a former tech entrepreneur who moved to Korea in the summer of 2020 to pursue his dreams of becoming a musician.

But not just a musician, a K-pop musician.

He was seeking fun ways to learn Korean and was inspired by the popular U.S. game, Scrabble, to build a word game for Korean language lovers.

Ryan teamed up with Seyoung Han, a product designer and mechanical engineer from Hongik University to bring his idea to life. After developing 16 different prototypes and receiving positive gameplay feedback from native Koreans, the team developed Yangmal Game.

When asked about the inspiration for the game, Ryan said “I moved to Korea and immediately began studying the language for hours every day. But while learning Korean I realized how difficult it is to maintain a growing list of 1000’s of vocabulary words in your mind.”

According to Kulp’s team, Yangmal Game is easy to play, built for speed and can be played without a board.

The team decided to crowdfund on Wadiz because they wanted to showcase their project to a larger Korean audience. They also wanted to share the origin story behind Yangmal Game, engage with supporters, and continue to gather feedback. One hundred percent of the funding raised will be used towards manufacturing, marketing, and expanding Yangmal Game to make it available internationally.

With various reward tiers and pricing (from just 1,000 won to 35,000 won), supporters will have the chance to get early access of the board game shipped directly to them.

For supporters outside of Korea, the game will also be available to purchase from their website in early August.

You can follow their account on Instagram for the latest news.