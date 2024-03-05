SimInvest Pairs V of BTS and Jackie Chan as Brand Ambassadors

Sinarmas Sekuritas’ stock and mutual fund investment platform, SimInvest, is making a breakthrough again by presenting a new international brand ambassador to accompany V of BTS, their current brand ambassador. Through a statement made by Sinarmas Sekuritas, collaboration with V is confirmed to continue. In fact, SimInvest invited world star Jackie Chan to accompany V as the SimInvest international brand ambassador duo.

The announcement also came at the same time as the release of a SimInvest commercial video featuring the two international stars, which was exclusively shown on the Plaza Indonesia videotron in downtown Jakarta.

President Commissioner of Sinarmas Sekuritas and Director of Sinar Mas Multiartha, Ferita Lie, said that Jackie Chan’s presence complements the figure of V who is widely known. “Over the last 2 years, SimInvest has grown very rapidly thanks to the presence of V, who has a loyal fan base among young people. But we can’t stop presenting new things, that’s why we chose Jackie Chan as the second brand ambassador, side by side with V to represent a more senior group.”

“We are optimistic that Jackie’s figure can be in line with our vision and mission to realize financial inclusion and investment in Indonesia that is more massive and globally competitive” concluded Ferita.

According to Jamial Salim Konpoi, President Director of Sinarmas Sekuritas, the selection of Jackie Chan as a brand ambassador is a strategic move by SimInvest to enhance the attractiveness of their investment platform and build trust among the public. The collaboration with Jackie Chan is designed to represent SimInvest’s diverse customer base from various circles. Konpoi emphasizes the belief that, in the realm of investment, the selection of platforms and companies with credibility, a positive reputation, and clear permits is crucial. SimInvest is committed to consistently communicating messages that reinforce these principles to the public.

In SimInvest’s latest commercial material, V and Jackie Chan convey the message that friendship is not limited by generation, distance, ethnicity, favorite food, favorite sport or hobby. This video also symbolizes SimInvest’s commitment to always be a friend to all its users in providing a limitless investing experience.

Eyfrel Likuajang, Head of Business & Marketing at Sinarmas Sekuritas explained that SimInvest is currently carrying out the campaign “Anywhere, Anytime, Anyone, experience unlimited experiences with SimInvest”. Through this campaign, SimInvest invites the Indonesian people to enjoy the investment experience through the SimInvest platform which can be done anytime, anywhere and by anyone who has an ID card. It is hoped that this collaboration between V and Jackie Chan will arouse the attention of more people who are considering investing in realizing their dreams of a better financial future

Since 2021, SimInvest has been present to facilitate public access to financial services. SimInvest also actively collaborates with universities and communities to increase the financial literacy and education of the younger generation. SimInvest is committed to voicing this financial services company’s latest campaign, which aims to provide safe and innovative investment solutions for the millennial and Z generations in Indonesia.

The addition of action movie royalty Jackie Chan to Siminvest’s family was brokered by Gushcloud, a global content and brand management company powered by influencers and creators. It manages and books top influencers and creators across the world through its 11 offices in Australia, Greater China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, UAE, and USA. It is responsible for launching the world’s largest sneaker exhibition “Sneakertopia” and bringing the Champ Medici Lounge—a luxurious pop-up lounge for Crypto, NFT, and Web 3.0—in major events around New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Singapore, and Paris.